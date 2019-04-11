Barcelona forward on Inter radar

Inter are interested in signing Barcelona winger Malcom this summer, as they look to bolster their frontline ahead of the new season.

Sporting director Piero Ausilio was in the stands at Old Trafford for Manchester United’s clash with Barcelona, with the hope of witnessing the 22-year-old first hand, on Wednesday night.

According to CalcioNews24, Malcom has been lined up as a potential replacement for Ivan Perisic, who is expected to leave in the summer. The Nerazzurri are said to also be keeping tabs on Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn and Udinese forward Rodrigo De Paul.

The Brazilian has been in and out of the Barcelona side this season, playing a total of just 17 games, most of which have come from the bench.

Ausilio is also said to have attended the Tottenham-Manchester City game on Tuesday night where he was looking at Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.