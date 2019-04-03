Boca Juniors line up moves for AC Milan and Atalanta stars

Boca Juniors are reportedly eyeing up moves for Argentine midfielders Lucas Biglia and Papu Gomez from AC Milan and Atalanta, respectively.

The Argentinian giants are hoping to refresh their squad with some quality after missing out on the Primera Division title to rivals Racing Club.

According to Fox Sport Argentina, Boca have earmarked the two Serie players, and former Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal, as potential signings.

Biglia signed for Milan in 2017 following a successful spell at Lazio, but his time at the Rossoneri has been blighted by injuries.

Gomez, on the other hand, has been excellent in recent seasons for La Dea and has registered six goals and nine assists so far this campaign.