Bologna v Empoli: Official Line-Ups

Empoli arrive at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in desperate need of three points on Saturday as they take on fellow relegation battlers Bologna.

The Felsinei have hit a purple patch since Sinisa Mihajlovic’s arrival though and have gone from looking certain to fall into Serie B to being five points clear of Empoli, who occupy the final relegation spot.

Empoli are four points from safety, with Udinese sitting in 17th on 33 points and can put pressure on the Zebrette ahead of their Monday night trip to take on Coppa Italia finalists Atalanta in Bergamo.

History is on the away team’s side, though. Bologna have lost four of their last six encounters against Empoli in Serie A (D2), after a seven-game unbeaten run in the competition against them (W3 D4).

But Mihajlovic is unbeaten as a coach against Empoli in Serie A (W2 D4): Empoli are the side that he has faced the most in the competition without a single defeat as a coach.

Bologna: Skorupski; Mbaye, Danilo, Lyanco, Dijks; Dzemaili, Pulgar, Soriano; Orsolini, Palacio, Sansone.

Empoli: Dragowski; Veseli, Rasmussen, Nikolaou; Di Lorenzo, Traorè, Bennacer, Krunic, Pajac; Farias, Caputo