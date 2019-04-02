Bonucci: Kean must share blame with Cagliari fans

Not for the first time in recent seasons, Cagliari supporters audibly aimed racist abuse at an opposing player this midweek.

This time the victim was Moise Kean during the Rossoblu’s 2-0 loss to Juventus on Tuesday.

Kean had a hard time on the pitch as well, engaging in a personal battle with Alessio Cragno in the Cagliari goal, but he did have the last laugh.

Finally scoring in the game’s dying minutes, Kean celebrated by standing with his arms wide in front of the stand from where most of the abuse had come.

Oddly, Leonardo Bonucci appeared to level some of the blame for the abuse at Kean’s own feet.

“Kean knows that when he scores a goal, he has to focus on celebrating with his teammates,” Bonucci said to Sky Sport Italia immediately after the game. “He knows he could’ve done something different too.

“There were racist shouts after the goal, Blaise [Matuidi] heard it and was angry. I think the blame is 50-50 because Moise shouldn’t have done that and the curva should not have reacted that way.

“We are professionals, we have to set the example and not provoke anyone.”