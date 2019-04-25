Cagliari star favours Roma move

Cagliari star Nicolo Barella would reportedly favour a move to Roma this summer ahead of other potential suitors.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic season at the Sardinian club and has been generating interest from across Europe.

According to Leggo, Barella would prefer a move to the Italian capital, although his €50 million price tag may prove to be a stumbling block.

The youngster has been linked with moves to most of the top Italian teams as well as Premier League sides Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea.

The box-to-box midfielder has been lauded by former Italy stars Andrea Pirlo and Alessandro Del Piero in the past and has been compared to former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Barella made his debut for the side in 2015 and is close to making 100 appearances for the club.