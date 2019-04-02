Cagliari v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Cagliari will be keen to cause another upset as they welcome Juventus to Sardinia on Tuesday evening in Serie A.

It won’t be easy for the hosts though as Juventus have won each of their last five Serie A meetings against Cagliari, keeping a clean sheet in four of them.

To add to the hosts’ misery, they are winless against La Vecchia Signora since November 2009. Since then, they’ve managed three draws and 13 defeats in 16 top-flight matches.

Even in the event of them taking the lead, they’ll need to stay alert. Juve have won the most points from losing positions in away games in Serie A this season (10), having won three of the five matches they’ve been trailing in away from home (D1 L1).

Cagliari: Cragno; Srna, Ceppitelli, Pisacane, Lykogiannis; Faragò, Cigarini, Ionita; Barella; João Pedro, Pavoletti

Juventus: Szczesny; Caceres, Bonucci, Chiellini; De Sciglio, Emre Can, Pjanic, Matuidi, Alex Sandro; Kean, Bernardeschi.