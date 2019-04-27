Can: Juventus’ defensive switch made the difference

After Juventus came back from a goal down, Bianconeri midfielder Emre Can felt the switch from three to four at the back made the difference for the Serie A champions.

Inter made a brilliant start as Radja Nainggolan’s spectacular volley found the back of the net with a little help from Wojciech Szczesny, but Ronaldo levelled things up just after the hour with his own long range drive.

“It was [an] ok [game],” Can told reporters. “We didn’t start that well, and I think the second half was much better from us. We started with three at the back, then changed to four and that was the right track.

“It was better to play with four at the back today. We started with three and it wasn’t that good today.

“Of course we have games when it is better to play with three at the back, and it is good we are flexible and can always change the system.

“At the beginning [of the season] I had a few problems. I had an injury and the second half of the season was much much better and I know I can improve a lot of things in my game. I think for my first season I did ok.”