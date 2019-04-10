Candreva to pay for meals for struggling schoolgirl

Inter winger Antonio Candreva has offered to pay for the meals of a schoolgirl whose family have been enduring financial troubles.

Upon learning of the girl’s difficulties, Candreva has enquired to Andrea Girardi, the mayor of her hometown of Minerbe – close to Verona – in order to find out more details and to help her cause.

According to ANSA, she had been limited to eating just crackers and tinned tuna, but that’s set to change thanks to the Italy international’s generosity.

The unnamed youngster’s family had not been able to afford the extra fees to pay for their daughter’s meals at school.

Sadly, this isn’t the only case of its kind in Italy of late, and Candreva reached out the girl in question and others in the area after her story of being served crackers and tuna came to his attention.

Montecchio Maggiore, near Vicenza, saw a similar incident when children of poorer families were served small sandwiches at school due to their parents’ inability to fund their meals. Worse still, students have been refused access to the canteen at a school in Lodi.

Candreva himself cannot fund the lunches of every struggling child in Italy, but it may spark a chain reaction and prompt others to do similarly.