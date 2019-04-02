Cannavaro tops list of highest paid Italian coaches

Despite not coaching in Italy, Fabio Cannavaro tops the list of highest paid Italian coaches – beating out the likes of Massimiliano Allegri and Carlo Ancelotti.

The former Azzurri international is a busy man these days, as he is currently in charge of Guangzhou Evergrande and the Chinese national team.

It appears his busy schedule is paying dividends according to France Football, as Cannavaro currently takes home €15 million a season – the most for an Italian coach.

That puts him ahead of Allegri, who earns €13.5m a season plus bonuses for Juventus.

However, the duo only come in at seventh and eight respectively when looking at all coaches.

Diego Simeone tops that list at €41m a season, with Jose Mourinho coming in second at €31m. Thierry Henry rounds out the podium at €20.5m, though he earned that in just three months during his short spell at Monaco.

Jose Guardiola has been bumped off the podium and now sits fourth, taking home €24m.

Returning to Italy, Marcello Lippi – former China national team coach – is ninth at €13m, with Carlo Ancelotti earning €11.2m in 12th.

Rounding out the Italian contingent is Inter’s Luciano Spalletti, who comes in at 15th thanks to his €8.3m salary.