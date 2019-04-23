Chiellini: Juventus deserving Scudetto winners

Although he did not play in Juventus’ 2-1 victory against Fiorentina on Saturday evening, Bianconeri captain Giorgio Chiellini has said that his team deserved win their eighth consecutive title after sealing it with five rounds remaining.

The 2018/19 season is the first one in which the 34-year-old is captain and despite being eliminated by Dutch giants Ajax in the Champions League days earlier, he believes that the club is still improving and capable of winning any competition they enter.

“It was a week of a great disappointment, [now] it is time to celebrate after an extraordinary season because wrapping up the scudetto with five rounds early is merited,” Chiellini told DAZN.

“We are writing the pages of history, [and] we will then start again in July with the aim of winning any trophy.

“The Champions League is a competition that is decided in a moment. This club and this team is improving year after year.”