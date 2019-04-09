Conte wants €10 million a year to coach Inter

It seems that the era of Luciano Spalletti as Inter coach will come to an end once the 2018-19 Serie A season has concluded and former Juventus and Italy tactician Antonio Conte could replace him but he wants €10 million per season to coach them.

The 49-year-old has been out of job since Chelsea fired him during the summer of 2018 and replaced him with compatriot Maurizio Sarri, but he is still contracted to the English club and he is awaiting the verdict of a lawsuit against the club.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Conte’s contract and image rights are worth €23m and because of this scenario, the Apulian tactician is keeping his wage demands high.

Inter president Steven Zhang and CEO Giuseppe Marotta have contacted the 49-year-old about coaching the Nerazzurri, but he wants a yearly net pay of €10m, which is substantially larger than the €4.5m Spalletti earns a season.

The Biscione are hoping that the working relationship Marotta and Conte had at Juventus from 2011 until 2014 might entice the coach to join the Milanese club and build another era of success there.

A Juventus return could be possible if the Bianconeri surprisingly part ways with Massimiliano Allegri and AC Milan are also reportedly interested but that depends on the Financial Fair Play regulations and if the Rossoneri qualify for the Champions League.