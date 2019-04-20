Cristiano Ronaldo clear on Juventus future

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been questioned this week but the Portuguese forward insists that he will remain a Juventus player for the 2019/20 season.

The Old Lady were eliminated from the Champions League in midweek but bounced back on Saturday to lift the Serie A title for an eighth consecutive season, which was much-needed medicine for the No.7.

“It was a year of adaptation and it was a very good one,” he told Sky Sport Italia after the win over Fiorentina, which sealed the Scudetto.

“I feel happiness and joy because this team deserved to win the title because we were the best team this season.

“You can’t always win, we tried everything we could but only one team can win the Champions League. Next year is another year and it is possible.

“I will 1000 percent be at Juventus next season.”