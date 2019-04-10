Cristiano Ronaldo continues to break Champions League records

History-making comes easily to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Juventus forward hasn’t stopped being decisive in the latter stages of the Champions League since leaving Real Madrid and he scored yet another in the knockout rounds to give the Old Lady a lead at Ajax.

In all, Cristiano has a whopping 64 goals in the knockout rounds, which is three better than his 61 in the group stages.

?As impressive as it on its surface, the tally becomes all the more striking when you consider that his total of 64 knockout goals is more than anyone excluding Raul (71), Lionel Messi (108) and he himself have scored in the competition as a whole.

The 64 can be split into 23 in the last 16, 24 in the quarter-finals, 13 in the semi-finals and four in finals. In all, his total is 125 goals from 161 games.

Nobody has more wins than the Portuguese in the tournament’s history, and he’s the only player to score in 11 consecutive matches.

Furthermore, he’s the highest scorer in UEFA club competitions with 127 goals and has won UEFA’s Player of the Year more than anyone else – four.

His header on Wednesday also saw him become level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the player with the most Champions League goals at the Johan Cruyff Arena – including Ajax’s own players – on 23.