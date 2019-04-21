Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make history with Juventus

The records keep coming for Cristiano Ronaldo after he helped Juventus to their latest Serie A title on Saturday, making it eight in a row.

No other club in Europe’s top five leagues have been crowned as champions yet, but the Old Lady got over the line with a 2-1 win over Fiorentina to make it 35 Scudetti in their history.

Expectedly, Cristiano was central to it all. The Portuguese was the creator of what proved to be the winner as he turned back time to show a burst of pace before fizzing in a dangerous low cross that German Pezzella put into his own goal.

With it, the no.7 picked up the Scudetto in his first season in Italy with five games still to play, adding to those league titles he claimed in England and Spain with Manchester United and Real Madrid respectively.

What’s most surprising is that his latest triumph is only his sixth league title, following his three at United and two with Madrid.

Cristiano stays

Doubt had started to circulate, but Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be leaving Turin this summer and he made that clear after the match.

“I’ll one thousand percent be at Juventus next season,” he said.

Making history

Juventus’ 35th title marked another record for the Portuguese, who became the only player in history to be crowned as champion in England, Spain and Italy’s top flights.