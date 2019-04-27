Cristiano Ronaldo earns Juventus a point at Inter

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 600th career club goal gave Juventus a 1-1 draw against Inter at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday evening.

Inter made a brilliant start as Radja Nainggolan’s spectacular volley found the back of the net with a little help from Wojciech Szczesny, but Ronaldo levelled things up just after the hour with his own long range drive.

As a result, Inter stay fourth in the Serie A table, four points clear of Roma, who beat Cagliari earlier in the day. While Juventus have won just one of their last four away Serie A matches.

The advantage was immediately Inter’s as Nainggolan struck the ball on the volley from 20 yards out and it curled towards the far left corner, and it looked like Szczesny would make an easy save, but the ball bounced in off his wrist.

Clearly in the ascendancy, Inter went close as Matias Vecino fed Mauro Icardi who brought out another good save from the Juventus goalkeeper. Then from the resulting corner Stefan De Vrij almost made it two with a header only for Szczesny to save on the line.

Federico Bernardeschi tried his luck from distance only for his effort to whistle just over the crossbar.

Icardi should have made it two as a corner was swung in it bounced off the leg of De Vrij and into the path of the No.9, whose shot was blocked by Blaise Matuidi six yards out.

After the break, Perisic blasted into the side netting with a low strike from distance, while at the other end Juan Cuadrado got down the right and fizzed the ball into Ronaldo who had his shot blocked.

However, that was just a warning as moments later the Juventus No.7 played a give and go with Miralem Pjanic and the Bosnian’s back heel was perfect for Ronaldo to drive into the bottom right corner, leaving Samir Handanovic rooted to the spot.

A lovely one-two between Perisic and Icardi sent the Croatian in on goal but he could only put it shot straight at Szczesny who palmed over the bar.

Juventus went close through a Pjanic volley which was saved by Handanovic, then Emre Can put another effort just over.

Dropped points for Inter

It’s not often that one can say Juventus should have been beaten these days, but this was the case in the Derby d’Italia. Inter created the majority of chances, and had the better ones at that. If the Nerazzurri were just a bit more clinical in front of goal, then Juventus would surely be leaving the Stadio Meazza with their tails between their legs.

Juventus on holiday

With the Scudetto done and dusted, and nothing else to play for, Juventus clearly look like a team on holiday. There was no drive to assert themselves against Inter, especially in the second half, as Nainggolan and co. dominated the midfield, pinning Juve into their own half for he most part. It wasn’t until midway through the second that the Bianconeri came out their shell a bit and when they did, the got the goal.