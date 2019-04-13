De Jong forced off injured for Ajax ahead of Juventus clash

?Ajax were hit with a scare in their Eredivisie clash with Excelsior as Frenkie de Jong was forced off with an injury

Ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Juventus on Tuesday, the Dutchman was withdrawn with what looked like a bad injury.

With just 28 minutes played the midfielder had to leave the pitch, holding his right hamstring.

While the extent of the problem is unknown, there’s a risk that he may have to sit out the game in midweek.

De Jong played a starring role as the Dutch side sprung a shock on Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu last month and was a key player in the first leg against Juventus.