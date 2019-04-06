De Rossi downs Sampdoria to give Roma vital victory

Daniele De Rossi reacted quickest to break through Sampdoria’s defence and give Roma a late 1-0 win at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A on Saturday.

The Giallorossi captain ended his side’s poor recent run as he met Patrik Schick’s header from a corner to seal a crucial victory for Claudio Ranieri’s side and keep alive their faint Champions League hopes.

Having ridden a wave of home attacks, Roma stood firm and punished their rivals with less than 15 minutes remaining to earn only a second win in seven games.

Sampdoria began brightly and looked to harry Roma, with Fabio Quagliarella coming close to an early opener. Running onto Gregoire Defrel’s flick over the top, the veteran forward met the ball on the volley but couldn’t prevent his effort whistling over the bar.

Roma looked to make inroads themselves and turned to Nicolo Zaniolo for inspiration. The in-demand youngster collected the ball on the right before cutting inside and whipping a dangerous cross to the back post, but Lorenzo Pellegrini was unable to guide his header home.

However, the best chance of the half fell to the hosts, with loanee Defrel almost punishing his parent club. Quagliarella collected the ball on the edge of the box and teed up his strike partner to fire from range and force a fingertip stop at full stretch from Antonio Mirante.

The Blucerchiati were enjoying the bulk of the chances and ought to have broken the deadlock midway through the half, though Karol Linetty sliced over from a Quagliarella cutback across the face of goal after Ronaldo Vieira had delivered a teasing freekick.

Roma pushed for an early goal after the break and squandered a glorious opportunity, as Patrik Schick rose highest to meet a looping Rick Karsdorp cross but could only nod wide from close range.

Soon after, Zaniolo blazed over from an acute angle after collecting Kolarov’s cross from the byline, whilst at the other end Quagliarella saw a freekick skim the bar.

Meanwhile, substitute Manolo Gabbiadini’s low strike of a loose ball looked destined for the bottom corner, but for a brave Kolarov block, as the hosts enjoyed a spell of possession midway through the second period.

They were unable to take advantage and were left to rue it with a quarter of an hour remaining, as Lupi captain De Rossi broke the deadlock. After a Zaniolo counterattack resulted in a corner, Schick lost his marker to meet Kolarov’s delivery and guide the ball across the face of goal, where De Rossi was on hand to tap in.

Yet deep into stoppage time Sampdoria almost secured a dramatic leveller, as Joachim Andersen fizzed a cross into the box for the unmarked Gabbiadini, but the forward miscued his close-range header. However, Roma held firm to move within a point of fourth-placed AC Milan.

Captain marvel rescues Roma

With Roma lurching from crisis to crisis and their faint hopes of a top-four finish fading away, captain Daniele De Rossi stepped up to lead his boyhood club to victory.

There are doubts surrounding the iconic midfielder’s long-term future and his mobility has been called into question throughout the campaign, but when Roma needed a big moment from a big player, he was ready to take responsibility once more.

Sampdoria forget their shooting boots

Whilst Roma were equally wasteful in front of goal, with Patrik Schick nodded wide when it looked easier to score, they proved to be clinical when it mattered. Sampdoria had no such luck, and sent numerous efforts crashing over the crossbar.

Roma did well to limit their hosts to efforts from the edge of the box, but when the likes of Manolo Gabbiadini and Karol Linetty did find space from close range, they failed to capitalise. Less wastefulness in front of goal could have seen Sampdoria wrap up the victory early on and apply further pressure on Roma.