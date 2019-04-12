Donnarumma ruled out of AC Milan-Lazio

AC Milan will be without Gianluigi Donnarumma for their Serie A clash with Lazio on Saturday.

The two teams are in the thick of the battle for the final Champions League spot, but the Rossoneri head into the contest without two key figures.

Donnarumma was forced off after just 12 minutes during Milan’s 1-1 draw with Udinese on April 2 with a muscular problem.

The Italian international is still a week away from returning, and as a result he has not been included in the Rossoneri squad for Saturday’s match. Pepe Reina is expected to start in his place.

He joins Lucas Paqueta who is dealing with an ankle problem. There is some good news for Gennaro Gattuso however, as Andrea Conti is back after missing matches against Udinese and Juventus.

Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A, Plizzari, Reina

Defenders: Abate, Calabria, Caldara, Conti, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Strinic, Zapata

Midfielders: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Biglia, Kessie

Forwards: Borini, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Cutrone, Piatek, Suso