Dybala heavily criticised by Italian media

It hasn’t been the most straightforward of seasons for Paulo Dybala at Juventus and many are beginning to wonder whether or not the Juventus forward is still the talent he was thought to be.

After Juve’s Champions League elimination at the hands of Ajax on Tuesday, La Joya again came in for criticism.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was the best, Dybala flopped,” wrote La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He doesn’t even support the fans, he’s unrecognisable physically and morally.”

But Corriere della Sera went even further, questioning the validity of his nickname, which translates to ‘the jewel’.

“He has numbers that he has rarely seen before,” they explained.

“Only ten goals in 37 games. Since arriving at Juventus he scored 23, 19 and 26.

“With Cristiano’s arrival, the coaching staff wanted him to transform into a complete strike, but it has been a failure.

“Dybala’s last attempt was a disaster, and over time he has been lost to insecurity and a loss of confidence.”