Empoli blow lead to lose in relegation six-pointer at Bologna

Empoli desperately needed a win at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Saturday but Bologna came from a goal behind to take the points and sentence the Tuscans to another week of being cut adrift in the bottom three with a 3-1 win.

Three points would have seen the Azzurri close the gap between themselves and the Rossoblu to just two points and while they would have stayed in the bottom three regardless, they’d have gone within a point of Udinese and safety.

But despite falling behind, the hosts dominated and had they not taken all three points themselves, Sinisa Mihajlovic would have been left pulling his hair out and likely venting his fury in the direction of the frustrating, but eventual match-winner, Riccardo Orsolini.

Bologna have undoubtedly enjoyed the better form of late, which was reflected in the opening exchanges, and Orsolini should have put them ahead within moments of the game’s beginning. A clever turn on the edge of the box split the Empoli defence but, when faced with only Bartlomiej Dragowski, he fired off target.

Marko Pajac could probably have been sent off before ten minutes were played as he lunged into a challenge but despite the rage of the Rossoblu players he was only cautioned.

Rodrigo Palacio doesn’t score at the Dall’Ara and his curiously poor form in front of goal at home was evident again as he sent a powerful effort high and wide.

Then, completely against the run of play, Empoli went ahead. Orsolini cheaply lost the ball in his own half and Pajac was sent down the left wing. It then seemed certain that he would whip the ball into the box, but perhaps with luck or maybe spotting Lukasz Skorupski leaving his near post open, he stretched out on the slide and fizzed the ball in at the near post.

Nicola Sansone was determined to get the Falsinei back on terms but Dragowski was at his best to tip a curling shot, which looked destined for the top corner, around the post.

Bologna started similarly in the second half as they had in the first, and they were rewarded before too long had passed as Roberto Soriano drew them level. Peeling in at the back post, the Italian was picked out by Sansone to head past Dragowski.

The noise levels went up a notch with the goal, and the Rossoblu thought they had completed the turnaround through Palacio. But the Argentine was forced to suffer for a little longer at the Dall’Ara as his impressive finish was ruled out for offside.

Another glorious chance fell Orsolini’s way after the hour mark and, again, he missed. Slipped through on the right the winger was clear on goal, but oddly shot with his left foot and dragged wide of the near post, making a complete mess of the opportunity.

Orsolini then had Skorupski to thank for not costing his side at the other end. Blindly dribbling around just outside his own area he lost the ball again, which allowed Empoli to put the ball into the box where Francesco Caputo’s header was tipped over by the Pole.

All of the No.7’s wrongdoings were quickly forgotten though as he found a stunning way to beat Dragowski and put Bologna ahead. From outside the box, the winger smashed a left-footed strike into the top corner to deservedly give the hosts the lead.

The points, and potentially Empoli’s fate, were sealed by Sansone. Dzemaili excellently broke up play and temporarily turned cheerleader as he demanded more noise before starting a counterattack. He carried the ball forward, ignored Federico Santander and it eventually arrived with Sansone who finished into the top corner.

The two sides of Orsolini

Riccardo Orsolini hasn’t quite hit the heights he was perhaps expected to by now when he grabbed the attention of the Italian football supporting world while at Ascoli, and his performance on Saturday is an example of why.

Mihajlovic, his teammates, and the entirety of the Dall’Ara were seething with him at points as he consistently gave the ball away, took needless risks in his own half and passed up on a number of big chances.

He could have had a hat-trick, he lost the ball for Empoli’s opener, and he almost allowed them to score another with an identical error in the second half but, in the end, he was the match-winner.

His goal was a moment of class, that so easily could have been another example of poor decision making had its execution not been so pinpoint, but few in red and blue shirts left the sunny stadium with anything other than glowing praise of the 22-year-old.

Fortress Dall’Ara

Bologna’s fans rarely disappoint, and after suffering for the majority of this season they have been rewarded since Mihajlovic’s appointment.

Having to wait a long time for a win at home, the Rossoblu have now won each of their last five here, which they hadn’t done since 2002.

They were perhaps helped by their visitors on Saturday though, as Empoli are the only Serie A side yet to win on the road this term, collecting just five points in their 17 games away from home.