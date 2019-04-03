Empoli v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

After taking on Serie A champions Juventus on Saturday night, the games don’t get any easier for Empoli as they host Napoli in Serie A action.

The only fresh injury concerns for coach Aurelio Andreazzoli are around Levan Mchedlidze and Kevin Diks, who both failed fitness tests.

Napoli are still without Raul Albiol, Lorenzo Insigne, Vlad Chiriches, Amadou Diawara and Faouzi Ghoulam.

Empoli: Provedel; Maietta, Silvestre, Veseli; Di Lorenzo, Traore, Bennacer, Krunic, Pajac; Farias, Caputo.

Napoli: Meret; Malcuit, Luperto, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Callejon, Allan, Zielinski, Younes; Milik, Ounas.