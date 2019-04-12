Galliani: My AC Milan wouldn’t have won with Financial Fair Play

Former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani has stated his Rossoneri sides of the past wouldn’t have won five Champions Leagues if Financial Fair Play were around.

The Rossoneri were bought by Silvio Berlusconi in 1986, and under his leadership – and that of Galliani – the club enjoyed a successful run.

Berlusconi was forced to sell due to FFP issues two years ago, and Galliani is certain Milan wouldn’t have prospered if these same rules were in place in the past.

“When I see the European Cup, so many great years come to mind,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “The five titles, the eight finals.

“The European Cup anthem was the anthem of Milan. They were great memories and I miss them.

“As it is now, FFP doesn’t work. It must be changed. If it was around in 1986, Milan fans wouldn’t have had the joys they experienced.

“Football entrepreneurs invested out of their own pocket back then. Now, you can only spend what you bring in so the same teams win every year.

“I don’t see why a new owner who wants to invest can’t do so because of these restrictions.”

Milan will look to continue their push for a place in the Champions League next season when they take on Lazio on Saturday.