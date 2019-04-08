Gattuso: AC Milan cannot lose against Lazio

The importance of AC Milan’s weekend clash with Lazio has been emphasised by coach Gennaro Gattuso, who insisted that there is no margin for error in the game.

Milan’s aim since the outset of the campaign has been to secure Champions League football but with seven games remaining, they are clinging onto fourth place by their fingernails.

On Saturday, they face a Lazio side who are one of three sides within three points of the Rossoneri and the man in charge believes that they simply cannot lose against the Aquile.

“For the period that we are in, it is a fundamental game, a final. It is a game that we cannot lose if we want to qualify for the Champions League next season,” the coach told Milan TV.

“I want to thank the fans who have been with us the whole way and we will need them to get us over the line and be our 12th man. We are going to need the right amount of tension, enthusiasm and desire.

“In moments of difficulty recently, we have always brought out something more and shown our fight and that is something we want to continue.”

Milan welcome Lazio to the San Siro on Saturday night, aware that a defeat would allow the capital club to move level in fourth place on 52 points.