Gattuso: AC Milan did very well, and I expected a tough game

After a vital win over Lazio, AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso said he expected a tough match from the Biancocelsti.

A Franck Kessie penalty gave Milan a crucial victory in the race for Champions League football, with the Aquile now six points off fourth spot.

“I expected the game to be hard and won though suffering,” Gattuso told the press. “Because Lazio have very specific characteristics, combining quality and speed, and always making you think, when they have the ball.

“We [Milan] were very good, and did what we had to do. After some difficult moments I never had any doubts about my job.

“After the derby the lights went out, there was little enthusiasm and a lot of depressed. We put the players in the best position and we are trying to do different things.”

Hakan Calhanoglu had another good game in the middle for Milan, further justifying Gattuso’s perseverance with the player.

“He [Calhanoglu] owes me nothing,” Gattuso said. “I know the characteristics my players have. He went through a period of poor form, and now he is doing well. He has a lot of room for improvement.

“Coaches and players pass, but the club is always here and we have to respect the shirt.”

On the photo of Kessie and Bakayoko parading Francesco Acerbi’s shirt, Gattuso was very much against the actions of his players.

“These things should’d be done,” Gattuso went on. “And big clubs have to stop using social media. We have spoke about things for a week here, and we need to focus more on training, than on social media.”