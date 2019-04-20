Gattuso: AC Milan need more from Suso

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso is looking for Suso to make the difference when the Rossoneri take on Parma on Saturday.

The Rossoneri currently sit just one point up on Roma for fourth, and the tactician knows a great performance – and three points – against the Ducali is needed.

That is why Gattuso is looking for Suso to make the difference, especially since Milan had a tough time against Parma in the reverse fixture.

“We must be more ruthless and not approach games in the wrong way,” he told the assembled press . “We know our record in 11:30 matches isn’t good, but we have to face this and improve.

“Paqueta is looking very good. He trained and we’ll see if we need him tomorrow. Romagnoli also worked with the group.

“Suso is making a great contribution, but it’s time something changes with him because otherwise our opponents will figure him out and take the appropriate measures.

“We didn’t deserve to win our first meeting [against Parma]. The Tardini is a stadium where Milan have always struggled, and tomorrow will be the same.

“It won’t be a decisive clash, but we have a lot to play for.”

Controversy continues two swirl regarding the Acerbi-Kessie-Bakayoko saga, and Gattuso is hopeful things will finally be put to rest when the teams battle in the Coppa Italia midweek.

“I’ll go into the Acerbi-Kessie-Bakayoko sage before you [journalists] ask questions,” he stated. “We made a mistake and apologised. It happens with human beings and it often happened to me as a player.

“The important thing is to take responsibility. Kessie and Bakayoko know they were wrong but mentally they’re strong.

“It would be nice if we all came together on Wednesday [in the Coppa Italia] to close the controversy and focus on the pitch.”