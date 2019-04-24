Gattuso: AC Milan players need congratulating for not reacting to Lazio fans’ abuse

After being subjected to almost constant racist abuse at the hands of Lazio fans, AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso congratulated Tiemoue Bakayoko and the Rossoneri players for not reacting.

Much of the build up to the game focussed on the Lazio fans who unfurled a banner in support of Italy’s former facist dictator Benito Mussolini in the centre of Milan, while outside the ground there were racist chants directed towards Bakayoko.

The behaviour of the Lazio fans continued inside the ground as they booed both Bakayoko and Franck Kessie each time they touched the ball, also directing monkey chants at the pair, while a number of inflatable bananas were visible in the away section.

“We have to congratulate the players on the pitch,” Gattuso told the press. “They behaved very well.

“They [Lazio fans] already started this afternoon, and I hope the referee didn’t hear what they were singing. Yesterday, we asked the players not to lose their heads.”

In terms of action on the pitch, Milan have now just won one of their last seven games, which Gattuso seems to be taking full responsibility for.

“We are struggling with the recent results,” Gattuso said. “I feel like the captain of the ship and have more responsibility than anyone. This is my job and part of the game.

“I feel like I have the players in my hand, and when you see the performances lately… I choose the players who go onto the field.

“We are trying to make changes to change the way the team are going, and the biggest concern is how we react. A little light was seen in the games with Lazio and Juventus.”

Striker Krzysztof Piatek was once again starved of service and touched the ball just once in Lazio’s box.

“I think at the moment it is hard to get the ball to him,” Gattuso went on. “This is because the team is shrinking.

“At a technical and tactical level we are struggling.”