Gattuso: AC Milan’s form is not down to tactics

After another poor performance which resulted in a 1-1 draw with Udinese, AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso refused to blame the tactics used, instead highlighting the physical and mental inadequacies of his team.

Just under 50,000 fans packed into the Stadio San Siro, as coach Gennaro Gattuso opted for a 4-3-1-2, playing Piatek alongside Patrick Cutrone, with Lucas Paqueta as a trequartista.

Initially the changes worked as Piatek fired in at the end of the first half, but Kevin Lasagna equalised for the visitors 65 minutes in, as Milan failed to win their third Serie A match in succession.

“The draw wasn’t down to a question of tactics,” Gattuso told the press. “We went completely wrong on a technical level.

“Before we conceded, we could have been two up just before, but instead we drew. We paid on a mental and physical level, and fear comes as a result. There is a feeling that we can always concede.

“We suffered for the first time on a physical level today, and the strength which we had for three or fourth months is lacking.

“Right now, we are in the midst of a negative period, and we have to get out of it.”

Both Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lucas Paqueta were taken off in the first half, as Gattuso shuffled his pack due to fitness issues.

“A lot of little things seemed to get under our skin,” Gattuso went on, “and the injuries didn’t help us.

“Kessie wasn’t feeling well, Suso had a foot issue and Paqueta, a sprain and could miss the Juventus match.”

Next up for Milan is that trip to the Allianz Stadium to take on Juventus, with two games against Lazio either side of a trip to Parma.

“We have to prepare well,” Gattuso went on. “We mustn’t think about it too much, but with this performance things become more difficult.

“There are eight games left and points are there, and the difference will be made by physicality and desire.”