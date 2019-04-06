Gattuso: AC Milan’s naivety caused us to concede

After conceding twice in the second half, AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was didn’t think his side deserved to lose against Juventus.

Things started well for the Rossoneri as Krzysztof Piatek put the away side ahead just before half time, but a Paulo Dybala penalty and Moise Kean’s 84th minute strike put Juventus on the verge of an eighth successive Scudetto.

“We conceded two goals out of naivety,” Gattuso told the press. “We played against a great team and didn’t deserve to lose.

“In a week, we have to win at all costs for our Scudetto which is Champions League qualification. We have to look at the positive things from the game.

“I noticed the error weighing on the players’ minds. I was a footballer and I saw everything. But I also think we need to be less naive. We have to improve in this respect.

“I don’t feel we were robbed. I feel the same as last year, when we lost but played well. There were, of course, some refereeing errors, but we also made errors too. We could have done better.”

Despite the defeat, Gattuso saw a number of positive aspects from his team and wants that to be taken forward into the season end.

“We were good at dribbling,” Gattuso went on. “We fought and chased everything. So we need to take those positive things into the next few games.”