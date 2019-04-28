Gattuso: I am responsible and should be held accountable for AC Milan’s results

STADIO OLIMPICO GRANDE TORINO (Turin) – After a second defeat in a week, AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso felt that it is only right people are questioning his position at the club.

A nine-minute double salvo from Torino gave them a 2-0 win over ten-man AC Milan, and leaves the Rossoneri with just five points from their last seven matches.

“I’ve been coaching for six years, and honestly it is a wonderful, but stressful job,” Gattuso told the press. “There is great respect from the people that represent this club.

“If we are talking about results, then it is right that I am put on trial. On the level of professionalism and love [for the club] I only have positive things to say.

“I have to believe in winning as many games as possible. Right now we have to think about Bologna. It’s useless to think too far ahead.

“It is of little use to shout or make a scene, because the team is doing it’s best. We have to continue to believe.

“I’m not disappointed by any of the players, no one should be blamed individually. I am responsible for everything.

“They have given me so much, and are going through a tough time.”

In analysing the issues of the game, Gattuso was clear that he didn’t see much wrong with his team and put the problem down to mentality more than anything.

“I can’t say anything about the commitment of the players,” Gattuso said. “But we have to be a little calmer.

“The team got nervous after the penalty, and that naivety killed us. I saw a team that was alive on Wednesday.

“There was a little energy missing in the legs, and a little force hurt them [the players]. I saw a team that tried everything.

“Today we played out from a back as little as possible, and tried to verticalise the play as soon as we could.

“We aren’t in the best form, I can’t tell lies when I speak. Today we thought too much and that weighed us down, everyone in the team, myself included.

“The results aren’t coming, and the team is struggling, there isn’t much enthusiasm.

“When I talk about soul and heart, I mean enthusiasm and malice. The guys are trying hard.”

On the penalty given against Kessie, Gattuso felt trust should be placed in the technology the referee has at his disposal.

“I didn’t see the penalty, but with all the technology available,” Gattuso went to. “Given that’s the case, it must have been.

“The player’s hands have to be kept in the the right place, but I don’t know I it was a mistake.”