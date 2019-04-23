Gattuso planning AC Milan overhaul for Lazio clash

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso is expected to shuffle the deck and field a 3-4-3 formation for the Rossoneri’s Coppa Italia clash with Lazio.

The two teams settled for a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their semi-final tie, but a finalist will emerge from the return fixture at the San Siro on Wednesday night.

Gattuso is keen to see Milan through and La Gazzetta dello Sport reports he will field a surprise 3-4-3 to do so.

Mattia Caldara – who’s only appearance this season came against F91 Dudelange in the Europa League on September 20 – is expected to start in defence, while Diego Laxalt will feature on the left flank.

Samu Casitllejo is lined up to start in attack, while the duo of Lucas Paqueta and Hakan Calhanoglu are likely to start the contest from the bench.

Milan expected starting XI: Reina; Caldara, Musacchio, Romagnoli; Calabria, Kessie, Bakayoko, Laxalt; Suso, Piatek, Castillejo