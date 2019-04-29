Gattuso to finish season as AC Milan coach despite struggles

Despite a recent slip in form that has seen AC Milan fall out of the top four, Gennaro Gattuso will finish out the remainder of the season as coach.

The Rossoneri fell 2-0 to Torino on Sunday, a result that has seen them fall to seventh in the standings – three points back of Atalanta for the final Champions League spot.

As a result Milan News reports Gattuso met with Rossoneri management on Monday to discuss the club’s recent struggles.

The meeting reportedly lasted close to an hour and saw the likes of Ivan Gazidis, Leonardo, Paolo Maldini and President Paolo Scaroni all involved.

Focus was placed on the unity and vision of the club, and while Gattuso’s position was never put under threat, Milan’s recent run of poor form was brought up.

As a result Gattuso will be at the helm when the Rossoneri return to training on Tuesday ahead of their match with Bologna next Monday.