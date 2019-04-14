Genoa Player Ratings: Romero Gallant in Defeat

It was a day to forget for Genoa as they were defeated 2-0 by Sampdoria in the Derby della Lanterna but the Rossoblu can thank Cristian Romero for making the scoreline look slightly respectable.

The Argentine starlet competed for many balls and made sure that the Blucerchiati had to work hard for their goals while also giving goalkeeper Andrei Radu some protection whenever possible.

The defeat leaves Genoa just six points above the relegation zone with six rounds of Serie A left to play.

