Giampaolo: You have to be cool to win the derby

After a 2-0 win over Genoa in the Derby della Lanterna, Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo believes the cool nature of this players’ attitude helped the Blucerchiati get the three points.

Serie A’s topscorer Fabio Quagliarella first set up strike partner Gregoire Defrel three minutes in, before bagging his 22nd of the season from the penalty spot after Davide Biraschi was sent off for handball early in the second half.

“I am very happy because we know how emotional derbies are,” Giampaolo told the press. “We haven’t tasted defeat in the last three years, and that is something important, but this result belongs to those who put me in the position to get it.

“A derby puts you in a surreal bubble, and you have to play two games – one emotional and one technical – and you then use your energy from there. If the game becomes a bullfight, then you have less chance of winning it, so you have to have a cool head.

“It was a tough game, but we managed to play well. We knew it wouldn’t be a game like all the others. For us the festive feeling won’t last long, but for the fans it can last as long as they want.”