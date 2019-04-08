Hateboer: Ajax can beat Juventus

Ahead of Juventus’ Champions League tie with Ajax, Atalanta’s Hans Hateboer believes that the Dutch side have a chance against Serie A’s top team, and even offered them advice on usurping the Bianconeri.

Juventus travel to Amsterdam to take on the Dutch side, and with Atalanta losing just one of their last four against the Bianconeri at home, Hateboer believed Ajax can cause another upset.

“Atalanta have always played well against Juventus in recent years,” Hateboer told ELF Voetbal.

“To do that, means an offensive way of playing, with a lot of pressure up front.

“I think that pressing Juve can make a difference. But saying that, Juventus don’t have any weaknesses at all.

“That strategy worked for us though, so I think Ajax have a chance to beat them in the Champions League.

“However, it won’t be easy, but not impossible. I am looking forward to the match between the two teams.”