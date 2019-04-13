Inspired SPAL make Juventus wait for eighth straight Scudetto

A sensational SPAL comeback put Juventus’ champagne on ice at the Stadio Paolo Mazza where the Biancazzurri defeated the champions-elect 2-1.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side needed just one point to claim an eighth-consecutive Scudetto and to make history by wrapping up the title earlier than anyone else ever had, but despite taking a 1-0 lead into the break, the hosts mounted a second-half comeback.

All signs pointed towards the Scudetto being sealed in Ferrara. Juve had lost just one of their last 28 on the road, but SPAL came into this fresh from back-to-back wins at the Mazza, and they completed their hat-trick in incredible style.

Juventus rather expectedly had the better of things early on, though they bossed the ball without ever really generating much in the way of chances Thiago Cionek denied what was the closest thing that arose by excellently intercepting a dangerous cross by turning it behind.

Then after a quarter of an hour Gli Spallini started to play a bit themselves. Thiago Cionek and Sergio Floccari were central as they turned up the heat.

For their work, though, they were never able to make Mattia Perin pull off a save, with most of their crosses being dealt with beforehand or being overhit.

With 30 minutes played, Kean put Juve ahead. Joao Cancelo had few options available to him and tried to shoot from range, but the Italian forward pounced and reacted brilliantly, managing to adjust himself to divert the ball beyond Emiliano Viviano with no time for the ex-Sampdoria goalkeeper to react.

SPAL came out fighting after the break though and Kevin Bonifazi drew them level almost immediately. Pasquale Schiattarella’s corner found Bonifazi and he headed into the ground and out of Perin’s reach.

Then it was the hosts’ game and Juventus spent some time doing little more than being present. But, the Ferrarese, for their control, still struggle to carve through the Juve backline from open play and remained reliant on crosses into the area.

Eighteen-year-old Hans Nicolussi came off the bench and found himself positioned nicely to get a shot off after Leonardo Spinazzola found him free inside the box but, through first-touch nerves, he froze and lost the ball without doing anything with it.

Determined to make amends, Nicolussi stung Viviano’s fingertips moments later with a powerful effort from 25 yards, which the ‘keeper did well to turn away.

Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala then took their turns to try their luck from range, but both saw efforts blocked.

The Paolo Mazza then erupted thanks to captain Sergio Floccari as he gave the hosts a lead and put Juventus’ celebrations temporarily on hold. The No.10 exchanged passes with Alessandro Murgia and shimmied his way into space before sending Perin out of his way to slot home.

From then, Juventus’ kids tried but it was clear they were some way from being the same Bianconeri who so often spoil parties on others. But today it was their joy that was brought to a – temporary – halt, and the points matter to SPAL too, who are now seven points clear of relegation.