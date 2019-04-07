Inter and Atalanta play out goalless draw

Nothing could separate Inter and Atalanta as they played out an enthralling 0-0 draw at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday evening.

There were plenty of chances for both sides, with Inter going close on multiple occasions but were denied time after time by Pierluigi Gollini.

Atalanta extended their unbeaten streak to six games, and are now level with AC Milan in fourth place, as Inter extended their lead over the Rossoneri to five points.

Inter started brightly and had the ball in the back of the net after just three minutes but it was ruled out as Danilo D’Ambrosio was offside in the build up.

A wonderful dipping 30-yard shot from Matias Vecino was tipped over the bar by Pierluigi Gollini, then at the other end a Josip Ilicic strike had to be blocked by Milan Skriniar.

Just after the half hour, Mauro Icardi had a golden chance to put Inter ahead after the ball was bundled through the Atalanta defence, but Gollini got down fast and made a vital stop.

Atalanta had a brilliant chance as Papu Gomez got free on the right side and fizzed in a brilliant low cross, but Timothy Castagne was unable to get on the end of it.

Then moments before half time Matteo Politano found himself one-on-one with Gollini but Jose Palomino got across to make a vital block, then at the second attempt the Inter No.16 fired straight at the goalkeeper.

After the break Atalanta should have been ahead as Ilicic dribbled to the goalline and his cross was millimetres from being tapped in by Gomez.

Vecino played in Radja Nainggolan but was denied by another good stop from Gollini, then a Perisic corner was headed on goal by Icardi, however Castagne was able to clear off the line.

DENIED BY GOLLINI

Despite the result it wasn’t all bad for Inter, they extended their advantage in third place to five points, and with that you’d think Champions League football is now a guarantee. It could quite easily have been a a victory if not for the heroics of goalkeeper Gollini, who denied the Nerazzurri on numerous occasions.

SELFLESS ICARDI

On his second game back in the team, Icardi wasn’t whistled as much by the fans as you’d have expected. It was more the ultras against everyone else. During the game his willingness to work, swap positions, and put pressure on the Atalanta backline earned him an ovation. This isn’t the Icardi who was captain, this is a player in tune with his teammates, on the pitch at least.

NO DUVAN NO PARTY

With Duvan Zapata suspended, Atalanta went with Pasalic supporting Ilicic and Gomez. It didn’t work. While they had plenty of bodies in midfield, and on the counter they had chances, there was a big Duvan shaped hole up front which meant Inter had an easier time dealing with the opposition. And on one occasion, so frustrated with not having anyone to hit in the final third Ilicic demanded Gomez get into the Inter box. A frustrating evening for La Dea.