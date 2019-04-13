Inter close in on Manchester United defender

Inter have made progress in their attempts to sign Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian this summer, who will be available on a free transfer at the expiry of his contract.

The 29-year-old began his career with city rivals AC Milan before establishing himself at Torino and earning a move to Old Trafford in 2015.

With just six competitive appearances this season Darmian is keen on a return to Italy and La Gazzetta dello Sport understands the full-back is close to finalising a move to Inter.

Defensive additions are a priority for the Nerazzurri this summer who have also identified Chelsea defender Emerson Palmeiri as a potential signing.

Question marks over the immediate future of Dalbert have lead Inter to explore alternatives on the market, with the former Roma man one of the more versatile options.

Emerson is capable of playing on either flank comfortably and has already been capped for the Italian national team.