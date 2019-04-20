Inter closing in on Manchester City full-back

It looks as though Inter have found a new face to take over at right-back as reports suggest they are closing in on a deal for Manchester City’s Danilo.

The Nerazzurri aren’t expected to retain Southampton’s Cedric Soares, and with Sime Vrsaljko having already returned to Atletico Madrid after undergoing knee surgery, an addition at the back is expected this summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Inter have already begun talks with Danilo’s representatives, with the Brazilian having given the green light on a deal.

The Nerazzurri’s offer of €4 million a season after tax for the next four years has been agreed to by Danilo, and it’s now up to the two clubs to reach an agreement.

City signed the 27-year-old from Real Madrid for €30m from Real Madrid in the summer of 2017, and they will be keen to recoup as much of that fee as possible.

Talks are expected to be in the region of €20-22m given Danilo still has three years remaining on his current contract.

Danilo has made just 20 appearances for City this season.