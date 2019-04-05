Inter eye summer moves for Barcelona and Roma midfielders

Inter are lining up a €70 million double swoop for Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic and Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

The Nerazzurri are seemingly looking to bolster their midfield ahead of another season in the Champions League and Beppe Marotta is said to have identified Rakitic and Pellegrini as the men to do this.

La Repubblica have stated that Barca could be tempted to sell the Croatian midfielder for a fee of around €40 million, though coach Ernesto Valverde is apparently unwilling to part with the player.

Pellegrini, on the other hand, would reportedly be available for close to the €30 million mark.

Inter finished third in the group stage of the Champions League this season, in their first appearance in the competition since 2012, and the hierarchy are already putting plans in place to go further next year.