Inter in the mix to sign Dutch ace

The agent of PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn has confirmed they have spoken to Piero Ausilio about a potential transfer to Inter this summer.

The 21-year-old has been linked with moves to a whole host of top European clubs and the Nerazzurri are seemingly one of them.

“Any club that admires Steven and that can give him the right basis for his next step is a serious candidate and the Nerazzurri certainly are,” agent Fulco van Kooperen told fcinternews.it.

When asked who at the club they spoke to, van Kooperen replied: “Piero Ausilio.”

The news comes amid speculation Ivan Perisic will leave in the summer as Inter prepare to bolster their squad in preparation for another season in the Champions League.

The Dutch winger has had a terrific season for PSV Eindhoven so far, scoring 12 and assisting 12 in 28 Eredivisie matches for the club.