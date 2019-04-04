Inter join AC Milan and Napoli in hunt for Marseille star

Inter have reportedly entered the race to sign Florian Thauvin from Marseille this summer, in a move which could cost the Nerazzurri €40 million.

AC Milan and Napoli are also said to be keen on the 26-year-old Frenchman, who has set Ligue 1 alight following his return after an unsuccessful stint at Premier League club Newcastle United.

According to CalcioNews24, Inter see Thauvin as an ideal replacement for Ivan Perisic should the Croatian leave the club, and are readying an approach to Marseille.

Since returning to France, Thauvin has bagged 51 goals in 109 appearances, including 15 this campaign, and played a crucial role in Marseille’s push for a Europa League spot.

It is not the first time that Thauvin has been linked with a move to Serie A after emerging as a target for Roma at the start of the season.

The former Bastia winger made his international debut in June 2017 and has gone on to earn eight caps for France, as well as being part of Les Bleus’ 2018 World Cup winning squad.