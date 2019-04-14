Inter player ratings: Nainggolan proves too much for Frosinone

Inter were made to sweat but eventually emerged as 3-1 winners against Frosinone at the Stadio Benito Stirpe in Serie A on Sunday evening.

Radja Nainggolan’s early header and a Ivan Perisic penalty looked to have set the Nerazzurri on their way to a routine victory, but a spirited Frosinone fight back in the second half ensured a tighter affair.

Francesco Cassata halved the deficit with a powerful strike from the edge of the box and the result was only sealed deep into stoppage time as Matias Vecino finished off a quick counter attack.

The victory sees Inter consolidate their position in third place in Serie A, whilst 19th-placed Frosinone remain mired in a battle to avoid relegation.