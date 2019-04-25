Inter target Manchester United striker as Icardi replacement

Inter have identified Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku as their number one target to replace Mauro Icardi, were the Argentine to leave the club this summer.

The 25-year-old Belgian striker could be one of the high-profile departures from the Premier League side this season and it appears the Nerazzurri are monitoring the situation closely.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, the chances of a deal would increase were Inter to appoint Antonio Conte this summer as they both share the same agent.

Any deal appears to be dependent on the future of Icardi, however, who has dropped out of favour following another fall out with the club.

Reportedly, Inter are also looking at cheaper alternatives to the Belgian, with Edin Dzeko, Duvan Zapata and Luka Jovic on their list.

Lukaku began his career at Belgian side Anderlecht before moving to the Premier League where he has had spells with Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion, Everton and Man United.