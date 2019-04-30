Inter to debut new shirt against Empoli

Barring a last-minute change, Inter are expected to debut next season’s home shirt on the final day of the season against Empoli.

While not yet official, pictures have leaked online showing the Nerazzurri’s new jersey will feature vertical stripes, diagonal stripes near the Pirelli logo and a white collar.

The last time Inter featured a white collar was 2006/07, while both the shorts and socks are expected to be entirely black.

The most talked about feature are the diagonal lines where the Pirelli sponsorship appears, with several Nerazzurri fans voicing their displeasure over the fashion choice online.

Inter wore a similar design during their recent Derby della Madonnina victory over AC Milan, as the shirt was a mashup of previous jerseys.

While not yet official, the shirt has reportedly been made available for sale in shops in Australia, though some leaks have the white collar replaced with a white V-neck.

It won’t take long for the new shirts to be made official, as Gazzetta dello Sport reports Inter will wear next season’s kit during their final game of the season against Empoli on May 27.