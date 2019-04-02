Inter Ultras want Icardi gone

Despite being included in Inter’s squad for their match against Genoa on Wednesday, Nerazzurri Ultras want Mauro Icardi to leave the club.

The Argentine was left out for Sunday’s loss against Lazio despite returning for training last week.

Luciano Spalletti’s spirited criticism of the striker after the match seemed to be the latest instalment in the ongoing saga, but the coach has seemingly backtracked on his words by confirming Icardi will play on Wednesday.

That hasn’t changed the mindset of the Inter Ultras, as they made it clear to the Argentine that they want him gone.

“After an internal meeting, all the Curva Nord groups unanimously decided that the behaviour of the Nerazzurri No.9 mustn’t be tolerated any longer,” read a statement.

“The Nord believes Icardi has shown that he doesn’t possess the necessary character, not just for the captain’s armband but also for a united dressing room.

“With this release, we invite Inter to take the necessary measures as soon as possible to remove him from a squad that don’t seem to have the slightest intention of sharing the immediate path with him and the future, while also putting our end of the season at risk.

“Qualifying for the Champions League without a project that puts the concept of the group at its heart, which Icardi clearly can’t be a part of, only means setting the stage for future failure.

“For us, the value of the team must come before personalities and those who want the media limelight.

“Therefore, the Nord’s position is that Icardi is no longer part of Inter and, from now on, will be treated accordingly.

“At Genoa let’s all stick together to build a future together and carry in our hearts the only thing that matters… Inter!”