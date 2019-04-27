Inter v Juventus: Official Derby d’Italia Line-Ups

Juventus travel to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to take on Inter in the 83rd Serie A Derby d’Italia.

Inter’s recent record at home is one of the best in Serie A having conceded just four goals in their last 13 Serie A matches at the Meazza, and includes nine clean sheets.

On the other hand, Juventus, who have already been crowned Scudetto winners, have lost two of their last three Serie A away games. As many as they had done in the previous 42 away from Turin.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic; Politano, Nainggolan, Perisic; Icardi

Juventus: Szczesny; Can, Bonucci, Chiellini; Cancelo, Cuadrado, Pjanic, Matuidi, Alex Sandro; Bernardeschi, Ronaldo.