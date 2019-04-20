Inter v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Inter host Roma at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday night, in a crucial match in the race for Champions League football next season.

Inter have won just one of their last six Serie A games against Roma, and the Nerazzurri were goalless in their two most recent home matches. The last time they failed to net in three consecutive home matches was back in April 1992.

Roma, on the other hand, have lost six away games in Serie A this season, and hadn’t lost more than five away matches in a single season in each of their previous five campaigns.

Both coaches face their past teams, as Luciano Spalletti was at Roma just before joining Inter in 2017, and Claudio Ranieri was in charge of the Nerazzurri back in 2011/12.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Vecino, Borja Valero; Politano, Nainggolan, Perisic, Lautaro.

Roma: Mirante; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Pellegrini, Nzonzi, Cristante; Under, Dzeko, El Shaarawy.