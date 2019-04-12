Inter weighing up Karamoh sale

Yann Karamoh could say goodbye to Inter this summer, as the Nerazzurri are considering using the youngster in several key negotiations.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Bordeaux, and while it is expected that he will return to Inter this summer, all that could change according to reports.

Tuttosport suggests the Nerazzurri are considering including Karamoh in their negotiations to sign Keita Balde outright from Monaco.

Karamoh is valued at around €15 million, and his inclusion in talks would go a long way to lowering the €30m option Inter have on the former Lazio winger.

The Nerazzurri are also in the mix to land PSV winger Steven Bergwijn, and his €40m price tag would also be lowered should the Frenchman be included in negotiations.

However, Karamoh could remain in Italy as well as Fiorentina are big fans of the winger.

With Federico Chiesa linked with the likes of Juventus and Inter, the winger could be earmarked as a potential replacement for the Italian.