Inzaghi: Lazio deserved to beat AC Milan

After beating AC Milan 1-0, Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi felt his team more than deserved to make it to Coppa Italia final.

A lone strike from Joaquin Correa was enough to earn Lazio the win after the pair had played out a 0-0 draw in Rome, and as a result, Lazio will now face either Atalanta or Fiorentina in the final at the Stadio Olimpico on May 15.

“It’s not easy to get to a third Coppa Italia final,” Inzaghi told the press. “There was nothing to rebuild, just to pick up the pieces from the defeat to Chievo.

“We concentrated a lot and created a lot of chances, but Reina saved everything. In the first half, we didn’t give anything away to Milan, maybe just a few corners, and in the second I told the players to stay calm and keep a clear head.

“We deserved to score more. In preparing for the game, I showed them the last match at the San Siro, which we didn’t deserve to lose. Reina saved everything and we didn’t take our chances.”