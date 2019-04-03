Inzaghi: Lazio will continue Champions League push

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi isn’t ready to give up on the Champions League just yet despite falling 1-0 to SPAL on Wednesday.

The Biancocelesti entered the match knowing that a win would bring them to within one point of AC Milan for fourth, as the Rossoneri were held to a 1-1 draw with Udinese on Tuesday.

It wasn’t meant to be for Lazio however, as Andrea Petagna’s late penalty consigned them to defeat. Despite the result, Inzaghi is still keen to continue the push for a top-four finish.

“We had some good chances despite SPAL’s great game,” he told Radio Rai after the match. “There was Immobile’s post and the ball for Marusic that we should have done more with.

“It’s a game that should have ended in a draw, but then the penalty put us away. Every match is difficult, and SPAL played the kind of game we expected.

“They were organized and didn’t create a lot of problems. We could have scored, but we didn’t show enough determination.

“We were lacking a bit of cynicism, but this lesson will help us. The hunt for the Champions League continue.”

Lazio will look to bounce back on Sunday when they play host to Sassuolo.